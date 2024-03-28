iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,835,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

