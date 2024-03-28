Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 217 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.87 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.