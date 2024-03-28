Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 116,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 141,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 1,816.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 288,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

