Ganesh Kumar Sells 15,768 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 15,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $566,228.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,618.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $352,970.80.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $319,117.78.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

OFG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 322,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

