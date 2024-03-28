DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.14

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €41.14 ($44.72) and last traded at €40.78 ($44.33), with a volume of 105768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €40.90 ($44.46).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

