RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Up 129.4% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

RenovoRx stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 17,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,840. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RenovoRx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RenovoRx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

