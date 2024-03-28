Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAYZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

