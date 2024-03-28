Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Decreases By 53.0%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 82,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,648. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Solid Power alerts:

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.