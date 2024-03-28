Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Decreases By 53.0%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Solid Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 82,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,648. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
About Solid Power
