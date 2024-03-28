Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.43), with a volume of 177508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.25 ($1.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFM

Griffin Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

Griffin Mining Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £208.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,825.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.