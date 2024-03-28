MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 5.2% Higher

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 71,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 302,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $741.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MarineMax by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in MarineMax by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

