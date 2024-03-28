Navalign LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
