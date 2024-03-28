Navalign LLC Buys 2,113 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

