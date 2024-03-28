Navalign LLC Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Navalign LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 246,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,680. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

