Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 461 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 847,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,080. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

