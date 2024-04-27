Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $177.51. 637,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.34. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.