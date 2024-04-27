Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $303,444,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $148.55. 893,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

