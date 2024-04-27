Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Infosys by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 242,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 29,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 8,845,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,953,776. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

