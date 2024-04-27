Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. 10,856,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,848,269. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

