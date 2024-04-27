Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $883.20. 505,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,865. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $948.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $893.63.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.