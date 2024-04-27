Bank OZK Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank OZK decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,988,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,351,000 after acquiring an additional 274,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $573.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $573.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.90. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

