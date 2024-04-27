Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $236,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $202,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.6% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 82.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,630 shares of company stock worth $168,746,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.42. 1,963,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

