Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,849. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

