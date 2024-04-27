Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 898 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.78. 3,238,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. The stock has a market cap of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

