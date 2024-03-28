Sinecera Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.2% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 429,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,389. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

