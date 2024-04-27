Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisory Services & Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $240.39. 369,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,271. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

