Sinecera Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after buying an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,834,000 after buying an additional 1,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

