ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stake Lowered by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 7.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,688. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

