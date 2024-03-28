Sinecera Capital LLC Takes $653,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

