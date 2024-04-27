Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 207,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,103 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,934.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $121.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

