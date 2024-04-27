Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

AMGN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.98. 2,436,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,139. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

