Navalign LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.9% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 561,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

