Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.51 and traded as high as C$1.93. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 20,110 shares changing hands.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.51. The company has a market cap of C$192.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

