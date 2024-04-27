Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.81

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €58.81 ($62.56) and traded as high as €59.92 ($63.74). Danone shares last traded at €59.76 ($63.57), with a volume of 1,001,934 shares changing hands.
Danone Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is €59.33 and its 200 day moving average is €58.87.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
