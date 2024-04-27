Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $549.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 549 ($6.78) and traded as high as GBX 562 ($6.94). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 549 ($6.78), with a volume of 18,577 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 549 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £275.43 million, a PE ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.52.
Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.
