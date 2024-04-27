Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,125.09

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,125.09 ($38.60) and traded as high as GBX 3,278 ($40.49). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,225 ($39.83), with a volume of 2,066,692 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.47) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($49.65) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,394 ($41.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,676.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,367.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,128.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,943.82%.

In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.24), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($97,919.47). 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

