Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $737.50

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 737.50 ($9.11) and traded as high as GBX 754.40 ($9.32). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 747.80 ($9.24), with a volume of 496,706 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 825 ($10.19) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 887.75 ($10.97).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.20, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 740.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 737.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,086.96%.

Insider Activity at Hargreaves Lansdown

In other news, insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.13) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($61,741.55). In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($36,848.49). Also, insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($61,741.55). Insiders have bought a total of 29,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,966,458 over the last 90 days. 25.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

