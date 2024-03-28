Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the February 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 12,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.63. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

