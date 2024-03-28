VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,705,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,494,061. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

