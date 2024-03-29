Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading Up 1.3%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

