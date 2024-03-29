Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading Up 1.3%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.
Bosideng International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.
Bosideng International Company Profile
Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bosideng International
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.