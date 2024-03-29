Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Rises By 371.6%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the February 29th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,022,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal Solar Stock Performance

Principal Solar stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,568. Principal Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

