Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Shares Down 2.8%

Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.
Federal Life Group Company Profile
Federal Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents.
