American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.88. 36,527,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,690,384. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

