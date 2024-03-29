Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.97.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

