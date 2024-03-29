Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) Announces Dividend of $0.43

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.427 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 541. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28.

Get Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 29.24% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.