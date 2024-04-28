Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,642 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

