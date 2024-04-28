BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $63,216.36 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $63,216.36 or 0.99967698 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $785.07 million and $1.16 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012554 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013203 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00104913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,796.01993128 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,134,594.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

