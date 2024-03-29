Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

