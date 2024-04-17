ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.93

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.93 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 71.25 ($0.89). ITV shares last traded at GBX 70.45 ($0.88), with a volume of 7,748,801 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get ITV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITV

ITV Price Performance

ITV Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at ITV

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($9,932.75). 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.