Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $829,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 527,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.08. 3,091,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.