Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,670 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,084,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 351,227 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,117,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 78,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,076,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. 931,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.